Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour triggers waterlogging in parts of city, IMD issues red alert 

Mumbai on Wednesday experienced heavy overnight rains along with thunderstorms and lightning, causing water-logging in some low-lying areas. The city recorded the decade's highest 24-hour October rainfall. Also, due to intermittent spells of heavy downpour, Mumbai recorded its second-highest monthly rainfall (144.8mm) in a decade. The highest was in 2012 when 197.7mm of rainfall was recorded in October.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered ''heavy rainfall'', while that between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed ''very heavy rainfall''.

Rainfall (in mm) in Mumbai Urban till 0530 IST of 15.10.2020 as per AWS/ARG data:

Santacruz- 82.5; Colaba- 107.0; Ram Mandir- 48.5 and Mira Road- 42.0, Dahisar-44.0, Bhayander-43.5 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 15, 2020

Roads in some low-lying areas like Hindmata, King's Circle and Kalachowki in Mumbai were inundated following heavy rainfall during the night. However, the intensity of rains reduced in the morning and the water subsided.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," said an IMD official. "It would result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," an IMD official said.

Public transport services were unaffected and local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were running normal, another official said.

The island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the East-central Arabian sea along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coast during October 13-15 and Gujarat-Maharashtra coast on October 16 and 17.

The IMD had earlier issued an ''orange'' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Thursday. It has issued a ''yellow'' alert for Friday, forecasting heavy rain in the city and suburbs.

