Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert, predicts 'extremely-heavy' rainfall for 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday. The MeT department had also predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at isolated places. Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rains during the weekend, the weather department said.

In view of heavy rains in Mumbai today, Mumbai Police advised citizens not to venture out of their homes. Catch live news updates on Mumbai weather. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.

Rainfall in North Konkan region is likely to increase on the west coast of the state, starting today. “High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4," IMD bulletin said.

Mumbai witnessed overnight rainfall and was recorded at 54.1 mm for 12 hours since 8:30 pm yesterday.

As per the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall. Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

