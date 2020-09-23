Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC declares holiday for all offices following severe waterlogging, hightide today

Image Source : PTI Mumbai rains LIVE: Parts of city receive heavy downpour; streets waterlogged

Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai. India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai.

"Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate-Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar," said Western Railway PRO.

There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. “The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week,” the IMD official said.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates:

08:40 am | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary

08:00 am | Passengers stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city. pic.twitter.com/4CONRkH9Fk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

07:45 am | Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BpruXcVn1B — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

07:16 am | Heavy rainfall triggers heavy waterlogging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers heavy waterlogging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. (22.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Y9MXINjSGi — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

07:13 am | Visual shows waterlogging in Sion-Matunga road

#WATCH: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road.



India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicts 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6B5je5m4g7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

07:00 am | Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Visuals from Lower Parel.

