Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC declares holiday for all offices following severe waterlogging, hightide today

Mumbai rains LIVE: BMC declares holiday for all offices following severe waterlogging, hightide today

Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning. India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: September 23, 2020 8:50 IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Parts of city receive heavy downpour;
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai rains LIVE: Parts of city receive heavy downpour; streets waterlogged

Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai. India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai.

"Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate-Andheri, suburban train service is suspended & suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar," said Western Railway PRO.

There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. “The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week,” the IMD official said.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates:

08:40 am  | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all pvt & govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary

08:00 am | Passengers stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area.

07:45 am | Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall

07:16 am |  Heavy rainfall triggers heavy waterlogging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai

07:13 am | Visual shows waterlogging in Sion-Matunga road

07:00 am | Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Visuals from Lower Parel.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X