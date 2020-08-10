Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Traffic diversion on Peddar Road due to landslide at Kemps Corner. Check alternative route

The traffic movement has been diverted due to landslide occurred at NS Patkar Marg (Peddar Road) near Kemps Corner, Hanging Garden, Malabar Hill on August 6 following heavy rainfall. Traffic passing through NS Patkar Marg has been endangered. Therefore, the traffic on the said road has been diverted to Nana Chowk.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and said: "In view of the road closure owing to the landslide near Kemps Corner, citizens are requested to take the following alternate routes. We also urge Mumbaikars to avoid non-essential travel."

In view of the road closure owing to the landslide near Kemps Corner, citizens are requested to take the following alternate routes.



We also urge Mumbaikars to avoid non-essential travel.#TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/hApnBDt8uG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 9, 2020

A portion of a retaining wall on a hill slope at Hanging Garden had also collapsed near Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi on Thursday evening.

Traffic on both sides of Peddar Road closed due to wall collapse . Commuters to South Mumbai should use Haji Ali-Tardeo Road-Nana Chowk-Opera House & for Northward travel use Opera House - Nana Chowk - Taddev Circle - Taddev Road - Haji Ali . Pl avoid non-essential travel. pic.twitter.com/TxSLrCNkA8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 6, 2020

Traffic on the diverted routes in Malabar Hill and Tardeo division is causing inconvenience to general public.

Traffic moving from western suburbs to CSMT, Colaba should take the route: Kherwadi junction, Kalanagar, Dharavi T Junction, Sion railway station, BA Road (South bound), JJ flyover towards CSMT. To travel to Malabar Hill take route: Bandra Worli Sea Link, Worli Sea Face, Hajiali, Mahalaxmi Temple right turn to BD Road, Stephen Church to Malabar Hill.

Traffic moving from Worli to CSMT/Kalbadevi/Crawford Market/Colaba take the route: worli seaface, Bindu Madhav junction, worli naka, Dr E Moses Road, Saat Rasta, KK Road, S Bridge junction, Khada Parsi junction, Dr BA Road (South bound), JJ flyover towards CSMT/Colaba. Travelling from Hajiali towards

CSMT/Colaba/Girgaon/Marine Lines: Hajiali, Tardeo Circle, Diana Bridge, Navjeevan Circle, DB Marg, MK Road towards CSMT junction/Colaba.

Traffic moving from Worli Sea Link to Peddar Road: BWSL, Worli Sea Face, Hajiali, Mahalaxmi Temple, Gamadia, Kemps Corner. Traffic from Hajiali to Marine Drive/Churchgate take route: Hajiali, Tardeo Circle, Nana Chowk, Wilson College, Marine Drive and Churchgate.

Traffic moving out from Churchgate, Nariman Point and Marine Drive take route: Churchgate, Marine Drive, Wilson College, right turn, Nana Chowk, Tardeo Circle, Hajiali, Worli Sea Face towards Western Suburbs. Similarly traffic moving from CSMT and Colaba to western suburbs take route: CSMT, JJ Flyover, Khada Parsi Junction, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Saat Rasta, Mahalaxmi Station, Dr E Moses Road, Worli Naka, Bindu Madhav Junction, Sea Link to western suburbs.

Meanwhile, IMD forecast that the south west monsoon is likely to be active on west coast again. IMD issued a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. "The conditions are likely to continue for a week," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

