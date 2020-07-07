Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour in Bandra, Sion, Hindmata, Parel and other regions | Watch

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Heavy rains lash isolated places in Mumbai. (Representational image)

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. Bandra, Sion, Hindmata and Parel were among the regions that received rainfall. All western and eastern parts of the city also experienced showers.

The downpour also hit other regions in Mumbai including Nayagav, Vasai, and Nalasopara. Earlier today, IMD said Mumbai and its neighbouring areas will be receiving moderate to heavy rains and also predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.

The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93. 4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

According to the IMD, Alibaug in Raigad district recorded 54 mm rainfall during the same period while the Dahanu observatory in neighbouring Palghar district reported 34.7 mm rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

