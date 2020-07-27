Mumbai rains: Heavy waterlogging in Dadar, low-lying areas; route at Hindmata, Parel diverted

Image Source : PTI Mumbai receives heavy rains; several low-lying areas waterlogged, traffic diverted

Parts of Mumbai continued to receive downpour since early Monday. According to the details, transport and buses in several low-lying areas in the city were diverted, as some areas witnessed heavy waterlogging due to rains. Routes at Hindmata and Parel were also diverted. The BMC authorities had put barricades on roads and had blocked commuters due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Market areas in Dadar were waterlogged which posed a challenge for the locals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the previous week, had issued a ‘yellow’ alert and had indicated heavy rainfall, in isolated areas in Maharashtra, including Thane and Mumbai.

Visuals from Dadar showed waterlogging on the street following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

#WATCH Parts of Mumbai face massive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from Dadar. pic.twitter.com/aNxraFlRem — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Another video showed heavy waterlogging as parts of Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains.

Parts of Mumbai receive heavy rain leading to waterlogging in several areas#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/i4vBds6p6Z — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 27, 2020

Maharashtra is predicted to be largely rainfall-free on July 28, while heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash parts of North and North-East India.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Meghalaya are predicted to witness a heavy spell of rainfall on Tuesday.

Parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall today, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

