Mumbai rain: Several areas waterlogged; yellow alert in Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad

Mumbai rain: Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile, waterlogging due to heavy downpour threw normal life out of gear in the city's Sion area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday.

An orange alert was issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 1.

A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

A total of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, several rivers are again in spate following heavy rains in their catchment areas as well as the upstream in the neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Krishna, Bhadra, Tunga, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Markandeya Hiranyakeshi and several other small rivers and rivulets are "swollen and flowing dangerously", sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

According to them, the affected districts are Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu.

The sources said Gokak town in Belagavi and parts of Bagalkote are flooded due to torrential rains in parts of Maharashtra.

Sources said 11 gates of Bhima Barrage were opened and over one lakh cusecs of water released.

Similarly, the Hidkal dam gate has also been opened releasing over 28,000 cusecs of water from it.

(With inputs from ANI)

