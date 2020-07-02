IMD issues Orange Alert in Mumbai for July 3, 4, forecasts heavy to very heavy rain

Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar over the weekend. The IMD has issued an orange alert in this regard. 

Mumbai Published on: July 02, 2020 7:06 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar over the weekend. The IMD has issued an orange alert in this regard. 

The Southwest Monsoon hit Mumbai on June 14 but there has been little downpour seen in the city as yet. 

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms in several areas of North India such as Karnal, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur today. 

