Low-pressure area off Mumbai coast in Arabian Sea brewing into a cyclonic storm: IMD

India Weather ALERT: A low-pressure area building on India's western coast in the Arabian Sea is developing into a cyclonic storm, India's Met Department has said. The low pressure is formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and is expected to bring heavy rain in the two states. The IMD has also said that another storm is building over the Arabian Sea and is close to the African Coast and likely to bring rain and strong winds in Oman and Yemen.

"A low-pressure area formed over South East & adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD tweeted.

The low-pressure area comes at a time when monsoons have already reached Kerala bringing rain in India's southern-most state. Meanwhile, several regions in North India also witnessed mild to heavy rains on Saturday night. More rain is expected on Sunday. However, weather experts and scientists are keeping a close eye on the development in the Arabain Sea that is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds by June 3 near Mumbai and the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

A low pressure area formed over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours pic.twitter.com/5zVMJjBhKR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2020

The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and Gujarat comes after the Super Cyclone Amphan that battered the coastal cities of West Bengal and Odishan just a week ago.

