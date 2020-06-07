Image Source : PTI Mumbaikars report pungent smell from suspected gas leak, BMC says checking source

Several residents in Mumbai complained of suspected gas leak from Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli, Chembur areas, late on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was trying to detect the source by investigating the same.

"We have received a couple of complaints of a suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai," the BMC said.

Preliminary information by BMC’s disaster management cell reveals the gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin company in Govandi (East) at 9:53 PM on Saturday.

“We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon,” BMC tweeted.

“Please don’t panic or create panic, appeals BMC. It adds, 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose”, BMC said in a tweet.

“Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required,” it added.

Earlier, a similar gas leak incident took place in the Chembur area in September 2019, however, the source of gas leak was detected.

The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police.

