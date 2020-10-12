Mumbai power grid failure: Railway takes hit as electricity goes off

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai power grid failure: Railway takes massive hit as electricity goes off, these trains are shut

A massive power grid failure in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has brought the city to a standstill. Among others, railway services have also taken a hit as the electricity went off in the region.

Western Railway local trains have been shut between Churchgate to Vasai Railway station due to the grid failure. The entire MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines are affected due to the ongoing situation. As per EHV team, it will take one hour to restore the supply.

According to Railways, services on Central Railway Main line were restored between CSMT- Kurla section but it tripped again. Only Harbour line is functional now.

In a video statement, Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said maintenance work was on in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre when the technical fault happened in circuit number 2, which was taking the entire load at the time.

“A major part of Mumbai and Thane has been affected due to this, power will be restored in 30-45 minutes,” he said.

“In view of interruption in traction power at 1005 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored,” Western Railway tweeted.

Central Railway officials also called it a “grid failure” which resulted in a stoppage of services.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure,” BEST said.

The local trains, which are called the lifeline of the megapolis with over 70 lakh commuters daily, currently ferry only essential employees to work places.

Power outages were reported from suburbs like Thane, Panvel, Dombivili and Kalyan as well.

It can be noted that economic activity is limping back to normal in many parts of the country as the COVID-19 unlock process is underway. However, there continue to be many restrictions keeping in mind the need for social distancing and avoiding further infections.

BSE and NSE, the oldest and the largest bourses, respectively, which are based in the city, also reported power outages, but added that their operations are continuing normally.

(With PTI inputs)

