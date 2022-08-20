Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police receives threat of '26/11 style' attacks from Pakistani number, probe initiated

Mumbai Police threat from Pakistan: The Mumbai Police Traffic Control on Saturday received a threat message from a Pakistani number, warning against a '26/11 style' attack in the city. The threats were in a WhatsApp message, though details of the sender or when the strikes will take place were not clear.

The message also claims that the next strike would revive the memories of the 26/11 terror attacks in the city by heavily armed 10 Pakistani extremists.

The messenger warned that if Police try to trace his location, an attack will take place in Mumbai. The threat message states that 6 people will execute the plan in India. Mumbai Police is investigating in this matter and other investigating agencies have also been informed about it.

Though a potential terror threat was ruled out, a detailed investigation is being carried out by the ATS and Raigad Police. So far, no FIR has been filed in the matter by the Traffic department, but Mumbai Police will take suo motu cognizance in the matter.

Here are some screenshots of the threat messages:

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot threat message received (1)

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot threat message received (2)

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot threat message received (3)

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot threat message received (4)

Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the state government must take the threat seriously and probe.

The latest threats come two days after the state suffered a major security scare when a yacht with 3 AK-47 guns and ammunition drifted to the Raigad coast and was stuck at Harihareshwar Beach.

