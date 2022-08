Mumbai police terror threat: Central agencies should probe the matter, says Ajit Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai police terror threat : Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the messages received by the Mumbai police threatening a "26/11-like attack" should be taken seriously, and added that central agencies need to look into the matter. Speaking to reporters at the airport here, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said the state police department is a very able force in such situations.

The Mumbai police's traffic wing received several text messages on its helpline number, which threatened that a "26/11-like" attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis. "The state government should take this threat seriously and our police are very able in such situations. But central agencies should also look into the matter," Pawar said. Whenever such threats are received by any state, the central and all other agencies should look into them, he said.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police receives threat of '26/11 style' attacks from Pakistani number, probe initiated

Meanwhile, criticising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his announcement to give five per cent reservation to 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants) in government jobs, Pawar said it was not a thoughtful decision as Dahi Handi is not linked to any sports associations. "How will one keep a record of Govindas, their qualifications and other aspects?" he said and questioned the delay in recruitment of staff in police, education and health departments.

"Without deliberations and consultations with the sports department, the chief minister took the decision about job reservation. The decision to provide insurance cover to Govindas can be understood," Pawar said, adding that he would take up the issue in the state Assembly on Monday. Pawar is visiting Melghat in the Amravati district to take stock of various problems in the region, such as malnutrition among children and infant deaths.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police band aces the tunes of 'Mach Gaya Shor' on Janmashtami | Watch viral video

ALSO READ | 2008 Mumbai terror attack: Pakistan jails 26/11 handler Sajid Mir in terror financing case

Latest India News