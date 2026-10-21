Mumbai Police makes another arrest from Baroda in Tiger Shroff firing case amid ongoing investigation

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police have arrested one more accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. The accused, identified as Ankit, was arrested in Gujarat's Baroda over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The accused was produced before a court in Haryana's Gohana, and Mumbai Police obtained his transit remand to take him to Mumbai for further investigation. The arrest was carried out jointly by Gohana Police and Mumbai Police.

Ankit allegedly in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to the information, investigators suspect that Ankit was in contact with Anil Pandit, known as a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is allegedly accused of being part of the plan behind the firing incident. Investigators have also reportedly found evidence of financial transactions involving Ankit, Nepal and Anil Pandit. The nature and purpose of these transactions are being examined as part of the investigation. Ankit's alleged links with the network and his suspected role in the conspiracy are expected to be investigated further by Mumbai Police.

Three key accused brought to Mumbai from Kota

On Wednesday, three key accused apprehended in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car were brought to Mumbai from Kota, police said. Police brought them by road from Kota to Mumbai and, upon arrival, immediately took them to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination, an official told PTI. Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation. The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, the official said.

The Kota city police had handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal arrived at the AEC office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, informing officials that he would represent the accused as their defence counsel in the case. At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

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