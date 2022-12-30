'All Out Operation': Mumbai police conducts special drive ahead of New Year's Eve; 29 wanted accused nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'All Out Operation': Mumbai police conducts special drive ahead of New Year's Eve

All Out Operation: Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Mumbai Police conducted an "All Out Operation" in the city and nabbed at least 29 accused wanted in various cases. According to an official, all senior officers of the city police were present on the ground for the drive, which was conducted between 11 pm and 3 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As many as 1,471 people with criminal backgrounds were examined, and action was taken against 271 of them during a combing operation conducted at 223 places.

According to reports, the police have executed non-bailable warrants against 131 persons and arrested them in various cases.

Police checked vehicles at several places

Checks were also conducted at 178 places across the city, during which 8,690 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were examined and action was taken against 2,300 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

As many as 60 people were penalised for drunk driving in the city during the operation, the official said. As a precautionary measure, 555 sensitive places in the city were checked by the police, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

