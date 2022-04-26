'Do we say anything more': Mumbai top cop's video to counter Navneet Rana's inhumane treatment allegation

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @SANJAYP_1 Navneet Rana with husband Ravi Rana.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday shared a video of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband after her allegations about "inhumane treatment" meted out at Mumbai's Khar police station.

Tweeting the video, Sanjay Pandey wrote, "Do we need to say anything more." It can be seen as an indirect response from the Mumbai top cop refuting MP's allegation.

In the video, the Ranas are seen sitting on chairs, having a cup of tea. However, Rana's lawyer Rizwan Merchant objected to the video saying the ill-treatment meted out with his client was of Santa Cruz Police Station and not Khar.

"Complaint of my client Navneet Kaur of ill-treatment while in custody is in relation to her detention at the lock-up of Santa Cruz PS, & not Khar PS. Officers did offer her tea at Khar PS," Rizwan Merchant said.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government over Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" by the police, officials said.

The Amaravati MP was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for giving a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

The home ministry sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government on Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhuman treatment" allegedly meted out at Mumbai's Khar police station, a home ministry official said.

The move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee asked the Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government. The lawmaker couple was slapped with a sedition charge.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra chief minister.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

