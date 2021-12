Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bird's eye view of Mumbai over Gateway of India.

Mumbai Police has cancelled all holidays or weekly offs for December 31 over security concerns in the city. The decision was taken after an alert was received from central agencies over Khalistani elements planning to target Mumbai on New Year's eve.

As per reports, extremely high security is expected to be witnessed especially in the congested area of Mumbai on December 31. More to follow.

