Mumbai adds 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more die

Mumbai adds 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased to 1,14,287 on Friday with the addition of 1,100 new cases, while the death toll rose to 6,350 with 53 more patients succumbing to the infection, the city civic body said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, said the city has only 20,569 active cases and its recovery rate has improved to 76 per cent.

So far, 87,074 patients, out of the total 1,14,287, have recovered from the disease, according to the BMC.

The civic body said 689 patients recovered on Friday, while 787 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted at various hospitals.

Out of the 53 patients who died, 45 had various co-morbidities.

According to the civic body, the city has an average growth rate of 0.92 per cent and the average doubling rate is 76 days.

The BMC has done 5.26 lakh COVID-19 tests so far and from July 28, the civic body has increased the daily number of tests.

Notably, the number of sealed buildingsdeclined to 5313 from over 6100, two days ago, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls unchanged at about 617.

The BMC seal buildings or declare slums and chawls as containment zones for 14 days if one or more suspected COVID-19 patients are found there.

