2 killed, 1 injured in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Two persons were killed and one injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling suffered a head-on collision with a car on Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Mankoli village at around 6.30 am when a car travelling in the wrong direction towards a petrol pump collided with a two-wheeler carrying three persons, the station house officer of Narpoli police station said.

While Pandarinath Chowdhary (36) and Milind Khandare (24) died on the spot, the third rider on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalised, he said.

An offence under section 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against car driver Prashant Ingle (30), the official said.

