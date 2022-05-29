Follow us on Image Source : PTI One arrested for molesting minor in Mumbai, case registered under POCSO Act

As per reports, the accused entered the minor's house when she was alone.

He started inappropriately touching her under the pretext of talking.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old in Mumbai's Dindoshi area. The accused also threatened to kill her.

As per reports, the accused entered the minor's house when she was alone and started inappropriately touching her under the pretext of talking.

"When the girl protested, the accused threatened to kill her and left the house. When the family of the victim girl came home at night, the victim told about the whole incident. The next day they filed a complaint at the nearby Dindoshi police station," the police said.

On the basis of the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

