Setback for Maharashtra govt as Bombay High Court stays metro car shed project

Bombay HC stays metro car shed project in Mumbai; asks MMRDA to maintain status quo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjur Marg and asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain the status quo. Earlier on Monday, the high court had asked the Maharashtra government to consider withdrawing the order passed by the Mumbai Suburban District Collector, allotting 102 acres of saltpan land for the construction of a Metro car shed. Following this, the state government today said it was ready to take back its October 15 order of land allotment to MMRDA for Metro car shed at Kanjur Marg.

The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The Union government had filed a petition in the high court challenging the October 1, 2020, order passed by the Collector, allotting the land for construction of the car shed, and said the land belongs to its (the Centre) salt department.

The Maharashtra government, however, opposed the plea and said the land, allotted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Metro car shed, is owned by the state.

On Monday, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was of prima facie opinion that the Collector should give a fresh hearing to all parties concerned and settle issues related to land title ownership.

"We cannot allow this order (Collectors order) to remain in force. Prima facie, we are of the view that the matter should go back to the Collector. Consider withdrawing it (the order)."

"It is better you (the government) settle all these issues before you proceed further," the court said.

The present Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by the Shiv Sena and supported by the NCP and the Congress, on assuming office in November last year, decided to shift the car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

