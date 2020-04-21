Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar goes into self-quarantine

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday decided to place herself under quarantine after some journalists with whom she had interacted recently tested positive for the coronavirus infection. At least 53 media persons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic official said earlier in the day.

In a video message, the mayor said that she had attended the special COVID-19 testing camp at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai last week but tested negative for the infection.

"I and my driver tested negative (for COVID-19). However, the test reports of the journalists with whom I interacted in the past four-five days have came positive, and hence as a precautionary measure I have decided to quarantine myself at the official residence at Rani Baug," said Pednekar.

Pednekar said that she would perform her duties while staying at home.

She said all the staffers in her office will undergo COVID-19 test on the fifth and 14th day as per the new protocol.

