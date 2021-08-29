Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: 16 kids found Covid positive at Mankhurd's children home

At least sixteen kids were found infected with coronavirus at children home's in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Sunday. All of them have been taken to an isolation ward in Chembur.

Meanwhile, as many as 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home -- commonly called remand home -- at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Earlier on Sunday, Mizoram recorded 880 new Covid patients, out of which 166 were children.

