Mumbai crime branch arrests man with huge cache of arms and ammunition

Mumbai Police crime branch unit 7 has arrested a man with huge cache of arms and ammunition including 12 magazines, 6 live cartridges, other weapons.

Upon initial investigation, it has been found that the accused had come to supply weapons in Mumbai on a large scale suspecting towards planning for some big crime.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Akbar Pathan of Crime Branch said, "Crime Branch had received information that a person was going to bring such a large quantity of weapons in Mulund area, after which the team unit 7 in-charge Manish Sreedhankar laid a trap to nab the accused."

The arrested youth has been identified as 21-year-old Lakhan Singh Chauhan. The accused is also named in crimes committed in other states.

Last year, Lakhan Singh Chauhan's name had surfaced in other crimes where a man was held with a gun.

During the investigation, it has surfaced that Chauhan is a resident of Baruwani district of Madhya Pradesh where the majority of workers are involved in arms manufacturing. Chauhan's family is also into weapon making business and deals in different states.

The crime branch is also investigating the accused's client and how many similar consignments have already been delivered to Mumbai or other states.

