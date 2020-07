Image Source : INDIA TV Chawl collapses in Mumbai's Malad; 1 dead

A chawl has collapsed in Mumbai's Malad amid heavy rains. One person has been reported dead in the incident that occurred at Abdul Hamid Marg. Four people have been rescued and sent to a hospital. A search and rescue operation is underway. Four fire engines, one rescue van & an ambulance are on the spot.

Another building collapsed in South Mumbai's CST area today. Some people are feared to be buried under the debris. Fire services have been pressed into service for rescue operations.

