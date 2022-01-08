Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
Mumbai logs 20,318 fresh Covid cases today, 3% lower than yesterday

The active cases tally in the country's financial capital was recorded at 1,06,037.

Mumbai Updated on: January 08, 2022 19:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test

Mumbai reported 20,318 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and five deaths, according to an official statement by the MCGM. The active cases tally in the country's financial capital was recorded at 1,06,037. 

On Friday, Maharashtra's capital reported 20,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid rising Omicron cases in the state, apart from cases of the infection. 6 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Today's cases are marginally higher than yesterday when the city reported 20, 181 cases. 

