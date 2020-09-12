Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh calls ex-Navy officer, condemns attack by Shiv Sainiks on him

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called up retired naval officer who was attacked by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai over a social media message, and termed the incident as "completely unacceptable and deplorable".

Madan Sharma, 65, the former Indian Navy officer, was assaulted on Friday in the Kandivali area of Mumbai allegedly by a group of workers of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding on social media a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen are completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery," the defence minister tweeted.

Six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail.

A CCTV clip of the society posted by local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkalkar showed the attackers chasing Sharma, dragging him by the collar, pulling his shirt, and attacking him while society security personnel did not intervene.

Sharma apparently escaped serious injuries but ended up with black and swollen eyes. He later lodged a police complaint, even as several BJP leaders slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Sainik Federation President, Brig Sudhir Sawant (retd) dubbed the incident "highly condemnable", saying the members will discuss it at an online meeting on Sunday before deciding their future course of action.

The state government also came under fire from Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council), besides other leaders who urged the government to "stop goonda raj"

(With Inputs from agencies)

