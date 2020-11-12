Image Source : FILE PHOTO INDIA TV Mumbai local train services briefly disrupted due to technical problem

Mumbai local train services were disrupted briefly on Thursday morning due to some technical glitch, news agency ANI reported. Few trains were held up in the Kurla-Vadala section. Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway, Mumbai, said that the experts' team was deployed to detect and rectify the problem.

The UP line Kurla to CSMT traffic (trains towards CSMT) was restored at 6.40 am. The Down line CSMT to Kurla traffic was restored at 7:05 am. Operations are normal in the Kurla-Panvel section and Andheri/Goregaon-CSMT section.

