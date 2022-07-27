Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Services disrupted at Harbour line for 2nd day, Cong workers try to stop train at Borivali

Mumbai Local Train news: Services on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai local train were disrupted on Wednesday morning for the second day. Meanwhile, a group of 10 to 15 Mumbai Youth Congress workers tried to stop a Gujarat-bound express train at the Western line's Borivali local train station. They were protesting against the questioning of party supremo Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed but didn't succeed. All of them have been detained, informed CPRO, Western Railways.

Harbour line services disrupted

A Railway track fracture was reported at 7.50 am in Govandi. Services were disrupted for some time but were restored at 8:27 am. The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station. According to some commuters, crowds in the local trains and on stations swelled as trains were running late by over 30 minutes. Huge crowds and heavy traffic was seen in and around the harbour line of the Mumbai local train services.

Meanwhile, a local train on the Harbour line of Mumbai's local train services derailed on Tuesday morning, at the Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. Services on the Harbour line remained affected. Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.

Congress workers protest Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning

A group of 10-15 Mumbai Youth Congress workers stopped a Gujarat-bound express train around 10.15 am on platform no.6 of the Borivali station, officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. The protesters shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate and the Narendra Modi-led central government, as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The GRP Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel removed the protesters from the tracks within a few minutes and the train departed for its onward journey, the officials said.

