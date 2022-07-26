Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Local train derails at CSMT station, Harbour Line services affected

Mumbai local train derails: A local train on the Harbour line of Mumbai local train services derailed on Tuesday morning, at the Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. Services on the Harbour line remained affected.

According to Central Railways' announcement on Twitter, "CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) Local ready to leave platform number 1 but touched the dead-end on the same platform, resulting in the derailment of one trolley of one rear end coach at 9.39 am."

The officials said there was no injury however, harbour line trains from CSMT have been rerouted to Platform 2 and are behind schedule.

"No one was injured in the incident," Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for the next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district.

As per Central Railways, local trains on CSMT-Kalyan, Karjat-Khopli/Kasara are running as per schedule, and efforts to rerail the coach are on.

