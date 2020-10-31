Railways to run 610 additional suburban trains in Mumbai from November 1, says Piyush Goyal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways will run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from November 1.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that railways will run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from November 1, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding and enhance passenger convenience.

"Railways to run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st Nov, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding and enhance passenger convenience," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Previously, Railways had permitted women commuters to travel by suburban trains during certain times from October 21. Making the announcement, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said all women would be allowed to travel in the local trains from Wednesday between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm till the last train.

"We were always ready and with the receipt of the letter from the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, we have allowed the travel," Goyal said in a tweet.

In a major 'Unlock' initiative on October 16, the state government on Friday had said it would allow all the women to commute by local trains at certain hours starting from October 17.

