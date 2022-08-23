Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
  4. Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat; caller demands Rs 5 crore to diffuse explosives

Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat; caller demands Rs 5 crore to diffuse explosives

Mumbai: The police have registered a case in connection with the phone call and further investigations are underway.

Reported By : Jay Prakash Singh Edited By : Vani Mehrotra | New Delhi
Published on: August 23, 2022 9:55 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat call

  • Police said the caller informed the hotel staff of bombs being placed at four locations
  • No bombs were found inside the hotel after the authorities conducted a search
  • The police said they were looking for the caller

Mumbai: A prominent hotel in the city received a bomb threat call on Monday. According to the details, a call by an unidentified person was received at Mumbai's Lalit Hotel. 

Police said the caller informed the hotel staff of bombs being placed at four locations inside the hotel. 

The caller further demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom amount to diffuse the planted bombs. 

The police have registered a case in connection with the phone call and further investigations are underway. 

Meanwhile, no bombs were found inside the hotel after the authorities conducted a search. The police confirmed the call was a 'bomb hoax call'. 

However, the police said they were looking for the caller. 

