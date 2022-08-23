Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat; caller demands Rs 5 crore to diffuse explosives

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat call

Highlights Police said the caller informed the hotel staff of bombs being placed at four locations

No bombs were found inside the hotel after the authorities conducted a search

The police said they were looking for the caller

Mumbai: A prominent hotel in the city received a bomb threat call on Monday. According to the details, a call by an unidentified person was received at Mumbai's Lalit Hotel.

Police said the caller informed the hotel staff of bombs being placed at four locations inside the hotel.

The caller further demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom amount to diffuse the planted bombs.

The police have registered a case in connection with the phone call and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, no bombs were found inside the hotel after the authorities conducted a search. The police confirmed the call was a 'bomb hoax call'.

However, the police said they were looking for the caller.

Also Read | Punjab: Terror incident averted after two men caught on CCTV planting bomb under car in Amritsar

Latest India News