Mumbai: Protest at KEM Hospital over employee's death after being denied sick leave

Image Source : FILE Protest outside Mumbai's KEM Hospital after employee working in COVID-19 dies

A protest broke outside government-run KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital in Mumbai after an employee working in COVID-19 ward died. According to reports, he was reportedly unwell and wanted leave. The employee's death has sparked huge protests by employees and paramedical staff outside the state-run hospital. His body has been at the hospital mortuary since Monday night.

The worker, who had allegedly been denied leave though he had been unwell for four days, died last night, according to reports. However, whether he died of COVID-19 is still unknown as his test results are awaited.

Protesting employees have demanded that his family should be compensated with a job and financial help.

