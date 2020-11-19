Mumbai's Karachi Sweets forced to mask name by Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut clarifies

Image Source : ANI Mumbai's Karachi Sweets forced to mask name by Shiv Sena.

After a video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar went viral in which he was allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi', party leader Sanjay Raut issued a clarification saying it makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena's official stance.

In the video, Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar said, "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says in video. Following this episode, the owner of the shop had to forcefully mask the name on the board.

"Karachi bakery & Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena's official stance," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while clarifying on the matter.

Not only Shiv Sena, but Raj Thackeray's MNS have also raised the matter of changing the name of the bakery. In fact, several MNS workers protested outside the shop and thrown out its product.

Now, the owner of the shop in Bandra says that its been over 70 years that this venture is running but its products are all made in India.

Meanwhile, giving a reaction on this, Congress' Sanjay Nirupam said it was foolish of the Shiv Sena leaders to protest agains the name of the bakery. He said be it Karachi or Chinese, the people who run the place are Indians and asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against those involved in threatening the owners of the shop.

