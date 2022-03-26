Four-year-old boy killed, two injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Kandivali

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Both the women were admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, BMC official said.

Two women were injured, and a four-year-old boy was killed as a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place at K D Compound in the Lalji Pada area around 4 pm.

Drainage work was going on in the area and it could be the reason for the collapse of the ground-plus-one-storey house, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

While Naushad Ali (4) died on the spot, two members of his family, namely, Hasina Shaha (22) and Shahidunnisa (30), sustained serious injuries.

Both the women were admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, the BMC official added.

