Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid

A massive fire broke out on the first floor of Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder's Cutlery market area on Sunday. At least 5 fire engines reached the spot.

No injuries reported so far. Operation underway to douse the fire.

More details awaited...

