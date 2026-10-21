Mumbai influencer seeks to adopt jailed Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old daughter, files plea in Meerut court

Meerut:

A Mumbai-based social media influencer has approached the Meerut district court, expressing his desire to take responsibility for the 10-month-old daughter of Muskan Rastogi, who is currently in jail in connection with allegedly killing her husband with the help of her lover. The influencer, Faizan Ansari, reached the court and submitted an application seeking to adopt the infant, Radha, who was born while her mother was behind bars. Ansari said he wanted to ensure that the little girl could grow up in a better environment, away from the hardships of prison life. His move comes amid concerns over the future and care of Muskan's young daughter as a Meerut court has sentenced death penalty to Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla.

What did the Mumbai influencer say?

Speaking about his decision, Ansari said he wanted Radha to have a chance at a stable and secure childhood, without being affected by her mother's incarceration. He stressed that his intention was not to interfere with Muskan's sentence or create any obstacle in the legal proceedings. Instead, he said, he wanted to take responsibility for the child's upbringing and help her build a better future. Ansari also denied that his move was driven by a desire for publicity or online views. He reportedly said that his decision was motivated by concern for the infant. He also provided details of his financial circumstances to support his request.

Ten-month-old Radha's future hangs in balance

Ten-month-old Radha's future has come into focus after her mother was sentenced to death on October 14 for the murder of her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, in the Meerut blue drum murder case. Born on November 24, 2025, at a medical college in Meerut, Radha was taken back to the district jail with her mother after delivery. Jail authorities have said there will be no immediate change in the infant's living arrangements.

Radha has been living with Muskan inside Meerut district jail since she was born. Under the applicable jail rules, children can stay with their incarcerated mothers until they turn six, meaning the infant's immediate living arrangements are not expected to change. Muskan also has a seven-year-old daughter, Pihu, who is reportedly living separately with Muskan's parents.

Muskan and Sahil convicted in sensational blue drum murder case

Muskan and Sahil Shukla were convicted on September 30 for murdering Saurabh Rajput on March 3, 2025. The prosecution's case was that the accused dismembered his body and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. The crime came to light around a fortnight later, when the remains were discovered at the couple's house. The case attracted widespread attention because of the brutality of the murder and the attempt to conceal the body. The trial lasted around 13 months and involved 126 hearings before the court pronounced its verdict and subsequently awarded the death sentence on October 14.

(Inputs from Hima Agarwal)

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