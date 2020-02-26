SpiceJet flight from Mumbai makes emergency landing in Kolkata after fuel leakage

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Mumbai-Guwahati bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Kolkata Wednesday morning. The plane made the emergency landing at around 9 am.

New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 11:22 IST
All passengers are safe.

The flight's captain had earlier informed air traffic control in Kolkata about fuel leakage from the aircraft.

On January 13, SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing at Chennai International airport because of a technical glitch. The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

