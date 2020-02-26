Image Source : FILE SpiceJet flight from Mumbai makes emergency landing in Kolkata after fuel leakage

Mumbai-Guwahati bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Kolkata Wednesday morning. The plane made the emergency landing at around 9 am.

All passengers are safe.

We regret the inconvenience caused due to delay. Please note, your flight is delayed due to operational reasons and is expected to depart at 1330 hours. Kindly get in touch with our staff at the airport for any assistance. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 26, 2020

The flight's captain had earlier informed air traffic control in Kolkata about fuel leakage from the aircraft.

On January 13, SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing at Chennai International airport because of a technical glitch. The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.