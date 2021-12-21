Scolded for talking to boyfriend, girl tries to escape from home using knotted sarees, falls from 6th floor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai. (Representational image)

Highlights The girl was caught talking to boyfriend by her parents

She tried to escape from home using knotted sarees as rope

While escaping, she lost the grip and fell from the 6th floor

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell while trying to escape from her 6th floor home through a window by using knotted sarees for support on Tuesday morning in Versova in Mumbai, police said.

The girl was caught talking to her boyfriend by her parents and, out of fear of some kind of admonition from them, she decided to flee from her home with a bag full of clothes, an official said.

"She knotted several sarees into a rope, tied one end of it to the air-conditioner and tried to climb down through a window. However, she lost her grip during the descent and fell onto the ground. People from the housing complex rushed her to civic-run Cooper Hospital," he said.

The official said the teen has suffered a serious back injury and further investigation into the incident will start after she is medically fit to give a statement on the chain of events.

ALSO READ | Japanese star Sayaka Kanda dies aged 35

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Self-styled godman arrested for raping woman with wife's help

Latest India News