4 five-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat

Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail. The sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba; police investigating the e-mail

Mumbai Updated on: February 19, 2020 23:22 IST
The Joint CP Crime of Mumbai Police revealed that four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail. The sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Mumbai police is investigating the e-mail.

More details awaited...

