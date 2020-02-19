4 five-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat (Representational Image)

The Joint CP Crime of Mumbai Police revealed that four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail. The sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Mumbai police is investigating the e-mail.

Joint CP Crime, Mumbai Police: Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail. The sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba; police investigating the e-mail pic.twitter.com/TGBneo9p5V — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

More details awaited...

