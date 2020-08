Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Fire breaks out in commercial building, some people trapped

A few persons were trapped inside a commercial building, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, the city fire brigade said. The seven-storey building is located outside Masjid Bunder station (east) in south Mumbai, it said.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 2 pm, trapping a few people inside the commercial building, but no casualty has been reported so far.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, where an evacuation process was underway, an official said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage