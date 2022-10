Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise Chembur residential building, people cling on to balconies

Mumbai news : A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Chembur's New Tilak Nagar area on Saturday. At least 8 fire engines were present at the site to control the flames.

So far no casualties have been reported, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said. The fire department received information about the incident at 2:43 pm.

Image Source : INDIA TVResidents who were present in the building when the fire broke out try to get to safety.

According to the caller, the fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building close to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News