Mumbai: Fire breaks out in two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area, no injury reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area, no injury reported

Mumbai Fire: A massive fire breaks out in a two-story building in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai on Saturday evening. According to a civic official, there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

He further said that at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to reports, the fire erupted at around 8:15 pm in the building which was located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jama Masjid.

"The fire is confined to seven eight shops on the ground floor. There is no report of injury to anyone as of now. More details are awaited as firefighting operations are on. The cause is yet to be ascertained," the official added.

Earlier on January 1, at least 2 people had died and several others are injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory located in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident had taken place in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located at Mundhegaon along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Igatpuri taluka when some workers were on the premises, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

