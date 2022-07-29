Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri West near star Bazar; rescue ops on the way

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Visuals of the fire

Mumbai: A level 2 fire broke out in the Andheri West area in Mumbai near the star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to the spot.

The fire is reportedly at a film set of 1000 sq. ft area. The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said. Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Three fire engines had reached the site and a dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

