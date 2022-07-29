Friday, July 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri West near star Bazar; rescue ops on the way

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Andheri West near star Bazar; rescue ops on the way

Mumbai: The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sri Lasya | Mumbai
Updated on: July 29, 2022 17:39 IST
Visuals of the fire
Image Source : @ANI Visuals of the fire

Mumbai: A level 2 fire broke out in the Andheri West area in Mumbai near the star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to the spot. 

The fire is reportedly at a film set of 1000 sq. ft area. The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said. Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Three fire engines had reached the site and a dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Related Stories
Delhi: Fire breaks out at hotel in Paharganj, 10 people rescued so far

Delhi: Fire breaks out at hotel in Paharganj, 10 people rescued so far

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office complex in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office complex in Prayagraj

Delhi: 12 rescued after 4-storey building catches fire in New Ashok Nagar

Delhi: 12 rescued after 4-storey building catches fire in New Ashok Nagar

Fire on-board INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy orders inquiry

Fire on-board INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy orders inquiry

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News