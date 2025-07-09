Mumbai doctor jumps off Atal Setu after telling mother he'll be home soon, body untraced since two days Shortly after the call, Omkar drove to the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, parked his car, and reportedly jumped off.

Mumbai:

32-year-old Omkar Kavitke, a resident doctor at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, called his mother in adjacent Navi Mumbai on Monday, informing her that he will be home son. It felt like a routine call to her as she waited for her son to come home, unaware of the fact that it would be the last time she would talk to her.

Shortly after the phone call, Omkar drove to the Atal Setu, also called the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, parked his car and allegedly jumped off. Nearly two days later, police and Coast Guard teams are still searching for him, but have yet to find any trace.

Body untraced for two days

Omkar is a resident of Kalamboli locality in Navi Mumbai and worked at the the JJ Hospital jumped off the bridge at around 9.30 pm on Monday.

His identity was confirmed based on the belongings found on the bridge. However, despite several hours of searching, the police and marine safety department have not yet recovered his body. The search operation is underway using the Dhruvtara boat. The police have informed his family and have begun an investigation into the matter.

What eyewitness told police

According to information received, at around 9:43 pm, a passer-by called the Atal Setu control room and reported that a person had parked their vehicle on the Mumbai-bound lane and jumped into the sea. Upon receiving the alert, a police team rushed to the spot and found a car with an iPhone inside. The police contacted the phone and were able to confirm the identity of the individual as Dr Omkar. His family was then informed about the incident. Following this, his sister Kavita visited the police station and filed a missing person report.

Authorities are now urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating him.

Doctor called family shortly before jumping

The reason behind Dr Omkar's extreme step remains unclear. The 32-year-old was unmarried. Shortly before the incident, he had called his family and told them that he would be home soon. However, instead of returning home, he headed to the bridge and jumped into the sea.

Police are continuing their investigation and rescue operations in the hope of finding further clues.