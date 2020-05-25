Image Source : PTI Mumbai's Dharavi hotspot crosses 1,500 coronavirus cases.

Mumbai has been the epicenter of coronavirus cases, not just in Maharashtra but in the entire country. Considering COVID-19 cases in the metropolitan including Thane Division comprises Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, the metropolitan has 38,585 cases touching the 40,000-mark.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum, which is a major hotspot of coronavirus cases in the region, has 1,541 cases including 59 deaths while the metropolitan in total has recorded 988 deaths.

In a new initiative, the civic authorities are experimenting with group 'laughter therapy' for the people of Dharavi in a bid to ease stress and anxiety levels in the crowded slum district, now largely in containment.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the country are nearing 1.4-mark as India has now entered the top 10 nations in the world with maximum coronavirus cases and among top 5 countries with maximum number of active cases.

