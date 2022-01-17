Monday, January 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death from hostel

Mumbai: Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death from hostel

A security personnel on duty heard the loud thud and ran to investigate and found Malviya lying there in a pool of blood, and alerted the concerned hostel authorities and co-students.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: January 17, 2022 13:05 IST
Mumbai: Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death from hostel

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of IIT Bombay in Powai jumped off the 7th-floor terrace of his hostel and ended his life, officials said on Monday. Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said.

The deceased student had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.

Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed.

Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July.

His family members were informed about his death, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant.

"The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

ALSO READ | Woman bangs 27-day-old baby's head on wall, kills him for crying in Kerala

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News