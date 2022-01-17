Mumbai: Depressed IIT Bombay student from MP jumps to death from hostel

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of IIT Bombay in Powai jumped off the 7th-floor terrace of his hostel and ended his life, officials said on Monday. Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression, a senior officer said.
The deceased student had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said.Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed.
Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.
The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July.
His family members were informed about his death, the official said.
Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant.
"The student had written a message on the board in his hostel room which shows he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further investigation is underway,” he said.
