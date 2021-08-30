Monday, August 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai, BMC issues new guidelines

Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai, BMC issues new guidelines

According to the BMC, any housing society having five or more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed with all movement of residents being restricted.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: August 30, 2021 19:41 IST
Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai: BMC
Image Source : PTI

Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai

In view of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai,  the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). According to the SOPs issued by the BMC, buildings with five or more than 5 COVID-19 positive patients will be sealed with all movement of residents being restricted. 

"Any housing society having five or more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed," the BMC said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: 16 kids found Covid positive at Mankhurd's children home

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 18 inmates test Covid positive at children's home in Mankhurd

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News