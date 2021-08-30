Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai, BMC issues new guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Buildings with 5 or more Covid cases to be sealed in Mumbai

In view of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). According to the SOPs issued by the BMC, buildings with five or more than 5 COVID-19 positive patients will be sealed with all movement of residents being restricted.

"Any housing society having five or more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed," the BMC said.

