Image Source : PTI Six COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and MMR above 60 years of age: BMC

Six of the total nine persons who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai and the metropolitan region so far are over 60-year-old, while the rest three are in their 30s, a civic official said on Sunday. While seven of the nine patients are males, two are females, according to the official.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health director of BMC said that of the nine patients admitted at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, five are from Mumbai and rest four from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"All six patients, who are above 60 years old, have co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension," Dr Shah told reporters at the BMC headquarters.

Shah further said that eight of the total nine patients had a history of foreign travel while another person got infected from a close contact.

A total of 380 of the 458 patients admitted at Kasturba hospital for suspected coronavirus infection have tested negative.

"All 43 samples tested today (Sunday) returned negative, which is a good thing. The second batch of testing is going on," she said, adding that the laboratory at Kasturba hospital will work 24x7 henceforth. Shah said that while 98 suspected cases were admitted at the hospital, around 1500 people have gone through the testing at the hospital until now.

Teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) comprising doctors and paramedical staff have so far visited 10,000 housing societies and apprised them about coronavirus, distributed posters and took details about travellers having a history of international travel.

Dr Shah said currently over 200 people are under home quarantine in the city.

"All asymptomatic international travellers, who are advised home quarantine should strictly follow the home quarantine guidelines," she said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest 33 cases of COVID-19 in the country as on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases rise to 110 in India; 13 discharged from hospitals so far