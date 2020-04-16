Mumbai: BMC declares 438 containment zones. Full List

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,896, containment zones to 438 | Full List

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai are closing in on 1,900 while the deaths reported in the city have risen to 114. The city has been by far the worst impacted city in India. In lieu of these rising cases, the BMC has extended the containment zones in Mumbai to 438. The newly added containment zones in the city are from the regions where a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been found. These areas include Mumbai Central, Byculla, Mazgaon, Malabar Hill, Grant Road and Dadar.

Containment zones have also been added in other areas like Worli, Jantanagar, Chembur, Manpur and Govandi.

As per the latest figures of Maharashtra Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in Mumbai stand at 1,896, while those in the state have risen to 2,916.

Containment Zones in BMC Ward A

Perigreen house Ballard Pier, Kumtha Street, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road​.

Containment Zones in BMC Ward D

Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal, Elcide Building, Walkeshwar Road, Goenka House, Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard, Peddar Road, New Gardenia, Nilkamal, Devashish, Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimal Mahal, Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran Girnar Apartments, Sanskriti, Shivam, Akashdeep, Alankar Building, Bhagwandas Chawl, Orchid Enclave, Mustan Apartments, Balwas Hotel Heera Panna, Seagle, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan Orbit HT, Shaanka Seth Mansion, D ward Municipal Building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj Building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Purushottam Niwas, Bhatwadi Building Nepean Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal AK Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Umar Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion, Angel Building, Berivalla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa.

Containment Zones in BMC Ward E

Siddhivinayak, Vasudeo Pringle Marg, BMC building, Stable Street BIT chawl, Kushnumma Apartment, Suhag Palace, YMC Road, SK Haffizzudin Marg, Morlane Wockhardt Hospital, Dr Anandarao Nair Road.

Containment Zones in Ward F/S

Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli.

Containment Zones in Ward G/N

Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi.

Containment Zones in Ward K/E

Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Rd Vileparle (East) Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East) Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Mahakali Caves Rd, Andheri (East), Bindra Complex Koliwada Plot, Jogeshwari (East), Slum Area Prem Nagar, Madras Majeed, Jogeshwari (East) Franciswadi, Jogeshwari East

Containment Zones in Ward K/W

21 A wing, New Heritage CHS, Minarette, 6th Floor, Flat No. 603, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building Mateshwari Chawl Flat No. 502, Om Viraj Building, Paliram Road C-304, Redrose Raviraj Complex, Off New Road, Andheri Flat No.1503, Dhiraj Gaurav Heights, Near Infinity Mall A16, Building, No.48, LSMCHS, Manish Nagar, Andheri (W)

Containment Zones in Ward P/S

Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East) Deep Sadan Society, SV Road Anmol Towers

Containment Zones in Ward P/N

Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building, NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani

Containment Zones in Ward R/S

Kalpataru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building

Containment Zones in Ward R/N

Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl Ward L Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulshan Manzil Ward N A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East)

Other Containment Zones

Birnchwood and Brentwood building,Hiranandani,Powai(14 days containment completed on01.04.2020)Mumbai-76

Prathmesh View residency , Village Road,Subhash Nagar,Nahur West,Mumbai-78

Divine CHs, Sububi CHS,Behind tirandaz School,front of Sainath Nagar,Powai IIt,Mumbai-76

Mhada Building Chawl Type 1/R,Room no 108,Kannamvar nagar,Vikroli esast,Mumbai 83

Ambika niwas,Neharu nagar,Kanjur East Mumbai-42

Vishvashanti CHS,Near Omega School,Khadan,Khindipada,Mumbai-78

Panchashil Society,Chaitanya Nagar,Opp IIT main gate,Powai,Mumbai-76

Tagor Nagar Group no 8,Vikhroli east Mumbai 83

Nanda sawant chawl,Sai nagar,Bhandup east mumbai 42

Samruddhi Garden BLDG,LBS road,Bhandup west,Mumbai-78,Joy Homes CHs LTD,LBS road,Behind dena bank,kashi nagar,valmiki nagar,Bhandup west,Mumbai-78

Anand Thakur Chawl Near Shivsena Shakha Khindipada 400078

Sitaram Jadhav Chawl Behind Mangat Petrol Pump Kaju Hill, Ganesh Nager, Bhandup(W) 400078

Nirmala Kumar Chawl Khindipada Darga Road, Nirmala Kumar Chawl Mulund (W) 400078

Room no. 1, Chawl no.1 Narayan CHS Sai Hill Bhandup (W) 400078

B-405 Arogyasadan Society Juvekar Road Bhandup (E) 400042

Buildings around Ambey Ashirwad building , Chafekar Bandhu Road , Mulund East.4000811. Mulund east 400081

12 buildings around Royal Park , Madanmohan Malviya Road, Mulund west 400080

MCGM quarters 18 buildings of MCGM Staff Quarters, Bhandup Complex Mulund West

